Pakistan HC discusses Afghanistan situation with UK MP Tom Tugendhat

LONDON, Sep 7 (APP): Pakistan’s High Commissioner to UK, Moazzam Ahmad Khan had a productive exchange of views with Chair Foreign Affairs Committee in the House of Commons, Tom Tugendhat MP.

He shared Pakistan’s perspective on evolving situation in Afghanistan, a press release issued by the High Commission said.

He also apprised MP Tugendhat of Pakistan’s facilitation of the evacuation efforts and humanitarian support. Pakistan-UK bilateral relations also came under discussion.

The High Commissioner said Pakistan values friendship with the UK and both countries have a lot to accomplish together.