Pakistan greatly values ties with Bahrain: NA Speaker

ISLAMABAD, Sep 27 (APP): Speaker National Assembly Raja Pervez Ashraf said that Pakistan greatly values its fraternal ties with Bahrain which were rooted deep in cultural affinities.

He said that Pakistan was interested in further augmenting the existing close and cordial relations with Bahrain in all spheres.

He expressed these views during the telephonic conversation with the Speaker of the Council of Representatives of Kingdom of Bahrain Fawzia Bint Abdullah Zainal, said a news release.

Speaker Raja Pervez Ashraf apprised the Speaker of Bahrain that Pakistan had successfully hosted the 3rd Regional Seminar for the Parliaments of Asia Pacific Region on Achieving the Sustainable Development Goals from September 13-14, 2022 to highlight the losses and damages caused by the devastating floods in Pakistan.

He said that an emergency resolution will be presented in the context of the devastating floods in Pakistan in the next meeting of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) in Rwanda with the objective to present a forceful demand that developed countries must compensate for irreparable socio-economic losses due to climate change in developing countries.

He expressed gratitude to the government and people of Bahrain for extending assistance for the relief of flood victims.

While talking about World Tourism day, being observed today, the Speaker said that Pakistan seeks support in promoting tourism in Pakistan.

There are ample opportunities for investment in tourism industry and food security from which Bahrain investors could be benefited.

He added that Industrial sector was also open to foreign investors including Bahrain.

The Speaker said that Pakistani diasporas in Bahrain was playing an important role in the economic development of Bahrain along with that of Pakistan.

The Speaker also expressed gratitude for the support of Bahrain at the platform of FATF and OIC and expressed hope for continued support in the future as well.

Speaker said that Pakistan looked forward to welcome His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, (King of Bahrain) and HRH Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa (the Crown Prince, Deputy Supreme Commander and Prime Minister) in Pakistan.

Speaker of Bahrain expressed grief over the loss during the recent floods in Pakistan. She applauded National Assembly of Pakistan for successfully hosting the 3rd regional seminar on IPU.

She said that Pakistan had effectively highlighted the vulnerabilities of developing countries especially the countries of the Asia-Pacific region from the ever-intensifying impacts of global climate change.

She assured full support to National Assembly’s call for global funds to combat climate catastrophe being the President of the Arab Inter-Parliamentary Union (AIPU).