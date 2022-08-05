Pakistan fully committed to support Kashmiris’ right to self-determination: FO

ISLAMABAD, Aug 5 (APP): Pakistan on Friday expressed its commitment to extend all possible support to Kashmiri people for the realization of their inalienable right to self-determination as enshrined in relevant UN Security Council Resolutions.

“Youm-e-Istehsal is being observed today to mark three years since Indian illegal and unilateral actions of 5 August 2019 in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) and to reaffirm Pakistan’s unwavering support for the just struggle of the Kashmiri people,” Foreign Office said in a statement issued here.

A solidarity walk initiated from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs was led by Khawaja Muhammad Asif, Minister of Defence and Qamar Zaman Kaira, Special Advisor to the Prime Minister on Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit Baltistan who also addressed the participants.

Foreign Secretary Sohail Mahmood presented a specially designed memento to the Defence Minister and the Special Adviser. The memento depicts the ongoing human rights violations by the Indian occupation forces in IIOJK, the statement added.

Messages by the President, Prime Minister and Foreign Minister were issued to mark the Day. In their messages, the leadership reiterated Pakistan’s strong resolve to continue its support for the Kashmiri people until the realization of their inalienable right to self-determination.

Pakistan’s Missions abroad were also organizing a range of activities to raise global awareness about the Indian atrocities in IIOJK and to reaffirm solidarity with the Kashmiri people.

To perpetuate its illegal occupation, India was instituting demographic change in IIOJK in contravention of international law including UN Charter, UN Security Council resolutions and the 4th Geneva Convention, it added.

In order to crush the legitimate Kashmiri struggle for self-determination, the statement said, India had unleashed worst form of state-terrorism and widespread and systematic violations of human rights against the people of IIOJK in complete disregard of international human rights and humanitarian laws.

Durable peace and security in South Asia hinge on peaceful resolution of the long-standing Jammu and Kashmir dispute in accordance with the relevant UN Security Council resolutions and wishes of the Kashmiri people, the statement said.

“Pakistan calls upon the international community to impress upon India the imperative to reverse its unilateral and illegal measures instituted in IIOJK since 5 August 2019, stop all human rights violations, revoke the demographic changes in IIOJK, and peacefully resolve the Jammu and Kashmir dispute in accordance with international legitimacy,” it added.