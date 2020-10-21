Pakistan fully committed to Kuwait’s development: Zulfikar Bukhari

ISLAMABAD, Oct 21 (APP): Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development Sayed Zulfikar Abbas Bukhari Wednesday said Pakistan was fully committed to the development of Kuwait and would provide skilled workforce in multiple sectors, aligned with its Vision 2035.

The revival of workforce export to Kuwait was a historic moment for Pakistan as not a single worker had been sent to the Gulf country during the last 10 years, he said while addressing the healthcare professionals, who are scheduled to leave for Kuwait on Thursday.

The SAPM said Prime Minister Imran Khan had an international stature and clout due to which several countries had showed keenness in the recent past for hiring Pakistani manpower.

Zulfikar Bukhari said Kuwait had planned to hire the services of over 1,000 Pakistani healthcare professionals, including doctors, paramedics and nurses.

The first batch to depart on Thursday would comprise 226 medical professionals, followed by the second one of 200.

The SAPM exhorted the healthcare professionals to prove their worth by performing their duties dedicatedly and act as ambassadors of the country as it would pave way for more manpower export.

“It will be you, who will smooth the way for other Pakistanis, aspiring to seek jobs in Kuwait,” he remarked.

He said a high concentration of Pakistani workforce in Kuwait would help foster the bilateral ties between the two countries. “We want to expand our relations with Kuwait in every sector, especially those which are aligned with its vision 2035.”

Zulfikar Bukhari said prior to the coronavirus pandemic , the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government had sent some one million Pakistanis abroad after exploring a large number of jobs opportunities in different countries.

The government’s prime focus was to export skilled manpower to the member states Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) along with the European countries.

Ambassador of Kuwait to Pakistan Nassar Abdul Rehman J Almutair extended his gratitude to the Pakistan government for providing medical assistance to his country during the difficult time of coronavirus. He also thanked the Pakistani medical professionals to help their Kuwaiti brothers face the deadly virus.

The envoy assured that the Pakistani workers would be provided full facilities during their stay in Kuwait. “You are leaving your country to go to your country…you are leaving your families to join your families in Kuwait and I am sure that you will prove to be a great help for your Kuwaiti brothers and sisters,” he remarked.

Ambassador Abdul Rehman said medical professionals across the globe were fighting the coronavirus at the forefront, which was duly acknowledged and appreciated the world over.

SAPM Sayed Zulfikar Bukhari also condoled the demise of late ruler Sheikh Sabah al-Ahmad al-Jaber al-Sabah on behalf of the Pakistani nation and the government.

He expressed hope that the ties between two countries would strengthen further under the new Kuwaiti leadership.

Meanwhile, the SAPM and officials of the OP&HRD ministry conducted an interactive session with the outgoing medical professionals to respond their queries about their stay abroad and contract with the government of Kuwait.