Pakistan envoy presents credentials to Senegalese president

ISLAMABAD, Sep 28 (APP): Ambassador of Pakistan to Senegal Dr Ali Ahmed Arain presented his credentials to President Macky Sall of Senegal in an impressive ceremony held at the Presidential Place on September 22.

The ambassador was escorted from the Embassy to the Presidential Place by a large motorcade. He was received by the Head of Protocol and the Commander of the President’s Military Household.

During the 20-minute audience, the ambassador presented his Letters of Credence to the President which accredited him as the Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan of Senegal, a press release received here from Dakar on Friday said.

The ambassador, on behalf of the president and the prime minister of Pakistan, conveyed best wishes to President Macky Sall, the government and the people of Senegal.

He also shared proposals relating to cooperation in Agriculture, Textile and Irrigation sectors.

The ambassador expressed his desire to work for further strengthening relations between the two countries.

President Macky Sall warmly welcomed the ambassador to the President Place.

Appreciating friendly relations between Pakistan and Senegal, the president extended warm wished to the president, prime minister and the people of Pakistan.

He fondly remembered his visit to Pakistan in 2016. He appreciated the proposed initiatives of the ambassador and assured that he would ask his relevant ministers to hold meetings with ambassador to make an action plan to move on these proposals.

The ambassador thanked the president for such warm welcome and presented a hand-made Pakistan carpet, which he greatly appreciated.