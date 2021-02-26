Pakistan Embassy in Paris holds online Khuli Katchehri

ISLAMABAD, Feb 26 (APP):A Khuli Katchehri was held at Pakistan Embassy in Paris on Friday and Charge d’Affaires, M. Amjad Aziz Qazi listened to the complaints of the members of Pakistani community in France and gave directions to officers concerned for redressal.

The event, held online due to the Covid-19 restrictions, was attended by Pakistani community, students and media persons representing various Pakistani media organizations in France, a press release issued by Pakistan Embassy in Paris said.

While talking to the participants Amjad Qazi said that the Embassy would hold Khuli Katchehri on the last Friday of every month.

He said the Embassy will keep on providing all possible support to the Pakistani community living in France.

He said the issues raised and complaints made in previous Khuli Katchehri, held a month ago, have been resolved or taken up with concerned departments for redressal.

Members of the community appreciated the role being played by the Embassy in timely provision of consular services despite Covid-19 restrictions, especially the support provided in transportation of dead bodies to Pakistan.