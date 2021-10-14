Pakistan dispatches seven trucks of humanitarian aid to Afghanistan

ISLAMABAD, Oct 14 (APP): Pakistan on Thursday dispatched seven trucks (114 tons load) of humanitarian aid including flour, rice and pulses to Afghanistan.

The trucks carrying the humanitarian aid under Pak-Afghan Cooperation Forum were handed over to the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) officials at Angoor Adda.

Assistant Commissioner Serwakai, Ijaz Akhtar handed over the aid to Deputy Governor of Paktika province, Molvi Hamas, In-charge Internationally Displaced Persons (IDPs) Molvi Sherzad and IEA Customs In-charge Haji Ghulam Nabi.

Afghanistan counterparts gratefully accepted the aid and prayed for better relationships with each other in future.