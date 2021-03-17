Pakistan day reminds to shun political standoffs, work together for shared sense of purpose: Scholars

PESHAWAR, Mar 17 (APP):The educationists and scholars Wednesday said the Pakistan day required the political leadership to wrap up their political standoffs and bring people back together toward a shared sense of purpose and fight for what binds them together rather divide them.

They noted that presently the greatest challenge is how to end the political deadlocks in the country, adding that these would not help to address the pressing issues of the common man.

“We need to fight for what binds us together and against forces and organizations that seek to divide us,” said Prof of Pak Studies Gomal University Dr Wasim Akbar Sheikh while talking to APP.

He said that Pakistan day commemorated the great achievement of Muslims who passed historic resolution for an independent and separate country on this day. Before this the Muslim of subcontinent were not allowed to practice their religion with freedom.

Dr Wasim said that our sole responsibility should be to rise above party politics to preserve the ideology of Pakistan.

“Blame takes everyone involved in a negative direction and wastes energy. We must rise above our personal viewpoints and walk in the shoes of others for unity of the nation and prosperity of the country,” he remarked.

While celebrating this day we should not forget the purpose for which we gain this homeland. This day also reminds us to preserve the ideology of Pakistan and work jointly to achieve our goals as a nation, Prof Wasim Akbar noted.

He said that Muhammad Ali Jinnah, Dr Muhammad Allama Iqbal, Sir Syed Ahmed Khan and other leaders collected their strength and demonstrated a magnificent unity to gain a separate independent homeland. We should have to make sure that sacrifices of Muslim should not go in vain.

Assistant Professor Department of Political Science, University of Peshawar Dr Sami Raza said that on March 23 we celebrate Pakistan Resolution Day and also the Republic Day as the first constitution of Pakistan was passed on the same day in 1956.

He said Allah bestowed upon us a priceless gift in the shape of Pakistan as a reward of great sacrifices rendered by our forefathers to get a separate land for Muslims. After loss of several lives, precious chastity of women and loss of children by their parents the green and white flag flapped on the blue horizon, he recounted.

Dr Sami called for political cohesion in the country to make it a prosperous and developed Muslim state among the comity of nation.

He said it is easy to share negative statistics and stories of others and tear down their good work, but it takes real commitment to elevate the bright spots and give credit to others for their hard work.

He said Pakistan is a state where not only Muslims but other minorities are enjoying equal rights as per vision of great leader Muhammd Ali Jinnah.

Dr Sami said that our forefathers provided us with a platform not only to enjoy freedom but to practice our religious activities according to the principles of Islam. It is tempting to focus on real issues instead of indulging in blame game.

He said the defence of Pakistan was impregnable as the Armed forces were fully equipped with professional training skills and weapons and foil the nefarious designs of anti-state elements.