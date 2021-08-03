Pakistan crosses one mln mark of per day inoculations: NCOC

ISLAMABAD, Aug 3 (APP): National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on Tuesday announced that the country has administered around 1,072,342 COVID-19 vaccine to the eligible individuals across the country meeting the highest per day vaccinations target.

The nerve center of the country in its fight against the Coronavirus contagion took to Twitter to announce the mega development on its official handle.

Vaccine Statistics:

Vaccine administered across Pakistan on 2 Aug: 1,072,342

Total vaccine administered till now: 31,929,581 — NCOC (@OfficialNcoc) August 3, 2021

The Forum wrote in a tweet, the total 31,929,581 vaccines were administered so far across the country.