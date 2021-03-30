Pakistan considers Afghan peace vital for regional stability, Qureshi tells Afghan president

DUSHANBE (Tajikistan), March 30 (APP): Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi met Afghan President Ashraf Ghani in Dushanbe on Tuesday and discussed matters of bilateral interest including Afghan peace process.

Foreign Minister Qureshi, in the meeting that took place on the sidelines of Ninth Heart of Asia-Istanbul Process Conference in the Tajik capital, expressed Pakistan’s desire for a peaceful and stable Afghanistan.

Qureshi said Pakistan considered peace in Afghanistan vital for sustainable stability in the region.

He expressed concern over the rising incidents of violence in Afghanistan and said that Pakistan’s position remained the same that the Afghan problem could not be solved through military option.

FM @SMQureshiPTI met President of #Afghanistan @ashrafghani on the sidelines of 9th #HeartofAsia Ministerial Conference. Both leaders discussed a range of issues including 🇵🇰-🇦🇫 bilateral ties, #AfghanPeaceProcess and other issues of mutual interest. @mfa_afghanistan pic.twitter.com/cDmLK22JE7 — Spokesperson 🇵🇰 MoFA (@ForeignOfficePk) March 30, 2021

The Foreign Minister said Pakistan supported a political solution to the Afghan problem through comprehensive dialogue, adding that positive developments as a result of intra-Afghan talks could help bring Afghan peace process to a logical conclusion.

He said Pakistan was a partner for peace in Afghanistan and towards that end, Pakistan was constructively engaged with the international community to reinforce the efforts for peace.

The Foreign Minister further underlined that Intra-Afghan Negotiations in Doha achieved progress which should lay the foundation to take the process forward.

He expressed the hope that as the peace efforts moved forward, the Afghans would make important decisions for reaching the negotiated political settlement.

Highlighting the importance of the regional connectivity, the Foreign Minister said that durable process in Afghanistan would enhance opportunities for working together on infrastructure and energy connectivity between Central Asia and West Asia through Afghanistan.

Foreign Minister Qureshi also held a separate meeting with Afghan Foreign Minister Haneef Atmar to discuss bilateral relations and the Afghan peace process.

The two sides discussed ways to ensure peace in Afghanistan.

Qureshi arrived in Dushanbe on Monday where he participated in the Conference and highlighted the country’s role in Afghan peace and the future strategy to contribute to sustainable stability of the country.