Pakistan condoles with Egypt on loss of precious lives in tragic road accident

ISLAMABAD, July 20 (APP): Pakistan on Wednesday extended heartfelt condolences to the government and brotherly people of Egypt on the loss of precious lives and injuries to many in a tragic road accident, near Minya city of Egypt.



“We express deepest sympathies to the families of the deceased and pray for the speedy recovery of those injured,” a Foreign Office statement issued here said.



“Pakistan stands in solidarity with the fraternal people and Government of Egypt in this moment of grief,” it added.