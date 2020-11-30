Foreign Secretary Sohail Mahmood on Monday reaffirmed Pakistan’s resolve to strengthen ties with Tanzania in an across the broad spectrum.
The Foreign Secretary expressed these views as he received a delegation of businessmen from Tanzania, here at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
The Foreign Secretary highlighted “Engage Africa” initiative and the Prime Minister’s vision to deepen cooperation with Africa.
