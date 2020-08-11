Pakistan committed to Afghan peace: Foreign Secy

ISLAMABAD, Aug 11 (APP): Foreign Secretary Sohail Mahmood on Tuesday expressed Pakistan’s steadfast support

for Afghanistan’s peace and reconciliation process.

The Foreign Minister stated this as outgoing Afghan ambassador Atif Mashal paid a

farewell call on him, here at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The Foreign Secretary said Pakistan was committed to enhance bilateral cooperation

with fraternal Afghanistan.

Outgoing ambassador Atif Mashal in a tweet said during the farewell meeting, he expressed gratitude to Foreign Secretary Sohail Mahmood for a strong support and active cooperation extended to him during his diplomatic mission in Islamabad.

“We deliberated on the latest developments in Afghan peace process and the need for further strengthening bilateral ties between the two countries,” he said.