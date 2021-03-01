Pakistan, China to hold virtual ceremony to commence celebrations on 70th anniversary of diplomatic ties

ISLAMABAD, Mar 1 (APP): Pakistan and China will hold a virtual ceremony to be simultaneously held in Islamabad and Beijing on Tuesday (March 2), to formally commence celebrations on 70th anniversary of the diplomatic relations.

“The year 2021 marks the completion of 70 years of diplomatic relations between Pakistan and the People’s Republic of China, established on May 21, 1951,” a press release issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Monday said.

Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi and China’s State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi will lead the ceremony on their respective sides.

Both countries will be organizing a series of events throughout the year to commemorate this historic milestone in a befitting manner, it added.