Pakistan, China bilateral relations to continue for future generations: Farrukh

ISLAMABAD, May 21 (APP):Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib Friday said Pakistan and China had successfully completed 70 years of their

diplomatic relations and expressed confidence that these all-weather bilateral ties would continue for the future generations.

“People as well as leadership from both the countries feel pride and cherish this relationship with full trust,” he said in a tweet on the 70th anniversary of Pak-China diplomatic relations.

He hoped that this trust would continue for the generations to come.