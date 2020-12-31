Pakistan calls for int'l inquiry on Kashmiris' extra-judicial killings by Indian troops

ISLAMABAD, Dec 31 (APP): Pakistan on Thursday, condemning the killing of another three Kashmiris in fake-encounter by Indian forces, called for international scrutiny into the extra-judicial killings in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

“Pakistan reiterates that nothing short of an inquiry under international scrutiny, can meet the requirements of justice,” it said in a statement.

The Foreign Office said Pakistan strongly condemned extra-judicial killing of three more innocent Kashmiris including a young high school student in yet another fake-encounter by Indian occupation forces in Srinagar, IIOJK.

During the year 2020, in their brazen acts of state terrorism, the Indian occupation forces martyred more than 300 innocent Kashmiris, including women and children, in ‘fake encounters’ and staged ‘cordon-and-search’ operations.

During the same period, 750 Kashmiris were critically injured, while 2,770 innocent Kashmiris were arbitrarily detained and 922 houses destroyed as part of collective punishment inflicted on the Kashmiri communities.

“The recent revelations of planting weapons on the bodies of the victims of extra-judicial killings in Shopian by the Indian occupation troops to make it look as though they were armed fighters, are deeply disconcerting and an affront to the collective conscience of humanity,” the Foreign Office said.

It emphasized that those guilty of gross human rights violations in IIOJK had never been prosecuted.

“In the previous cases of extra-judicial killings, custodial deaths, and mass rapes of women in Kunan-Poshpora 1991, Pathribal 2000, Ganderbal 2007, Machil 2010, and several others, there has been an abject failure to provide justice to the Kashmiri victims and survivors,” it said.

The FO said Pakistan had consistently emphasized that the gross and systematic violations of human rights being perpetrated by the Indian occupation forces, warranted an investigation by a UN Commission of Inquiry, as recommended by the OHCHR in its reports of 2018 and 2019.