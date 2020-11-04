Pakistan and Bosnia & Herzegovina on Wednesday inked two accords of cooperation including an Agreement on readmission of illegal Pakistani migrants and a Memorandum of Understanding on scientific cooperation.

Under the Agreement, a large number of illegal migrants from Pakistanis currently in Bosnia & Herzegovina through the readmission process will be returned and accepted by their country of origin.

Prime Minister Imran Khan and visiting Chairman of Presidency of Bosnia & Herzegovina Sefik Dzaferovic witnessed the signing ceremony, held here at the PM House.

The Agreement between the Government of Pakistan and Council of Minister of Bosnia & Herzegovina on streamlining the protocols of readmission of illegal Pakistanis was signed by Interior Minister retired Brigadier Ijaz Ahmed Shah and Bosnian Minister for Security Selmo Cikotic.

The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between Pakistan’s Ministry of Science and Technology and Council of Ministers of Bosnia & Herzegovina in the field of scientific cooperation was inked by Federal Minister Chaudhry Fawad Hussain and Bosnian Minister for Security Selmo Cikotic.

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Adviser on Commerce Abdul Razak Dawood, Minister-in-waiting Zartaj Gul and senior officials were present.