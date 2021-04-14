The government on Wednesday announced a ban on the Tehreek-e-Labaik Pakistan (TLP), Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed said, following two days of clashes and road blockades by the party workers across the country, over the arrest of its top leader.

He said the ban has been placed under the Anti-Terrorism Act 1997 and said the Punjab government has moved a summary to the federal cabinet to ban TLP.

“Today we have decided to ban TLP and we will get the approval of the cabinet,” Sheikh Rashid Ahmed said at a news conference.

He said several rounds of talks were held with the TLP leaders however the party remained stuck to its stance.

Sheikh Rashid Ahmed said no single political party can claim ownership to Namoos-e-Risalat, as he pointed that it was a matter close to the hearts of the entire 20 million people of this country.l

Earlier the federal cabinet in its meeting on Tuesday also agreed on taking stern action against the miscreants for creating lawlessness and causing roadblocks on major roads, causing a serious threat to the lives and property of the people.

He said the TLP workers stopped ambulances from rushing patients to hospitals and disrupted the supply of oxygen cylinders for the Covid-19 patients. He announced that motorways, GT Road and other roads have been cleared for traffic, and said no one would be allowed to create problems for the people. He was also appreciative of the role of the Pakistan Rangers for working in close coordination with the police and the administration.

The TLP protests were triggered on Monday following the arrest of their top leader Allama Saad Hussain Rizvi. The party has been protesting against the blasphemous caricatures published in France and demanded that the French ambassador be expelled.

The interior minister strongly condemned the attacks on the police personnel and said no one can be allowed to take the law in their hands.