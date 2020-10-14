Pakistan Army achieves third consecutive victory in int'l military exercise at Sandhurst

RAWALPINDI, Oct 14 (APP): Pakistan Army has kept its tradition to bring pride and honour to motherland as it won international military drill competition, for the third time, known as Pace Sticking Competition held at Royal Military Academy Sandhurst, UK.

Pakistan Military Academy (PMA) represented Pakistan Army in the exercise, said Director General Inter Services Public Relations (DG ISPR) Major General Babar Iftikhar in a tweet.

“This is 3rd consecutive year that Pakistan won this competition,” he added.