Pakistan announces 3 days national mourning over demise of UAE President

ISLAMABAD, May 13 (APP): Pakistan on Friday expressing its deep grief and sorrow over the passing away of UAE President Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and in solidarity with the brotherly people, announced three days national mourning from 13-15 May 2022.

“The National Flag shall also fly at half-mast during the mourning period”, Foreign Office said in a statement issued here.

“The Government and people of Pakistan have received the news about the passing away of His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the United Arab Emirates, with a deep sense of grief and sorrow,” it added.

With his departure, the UAE has lost a visionary leader, and the people of Pakistan a sincere friend, the statement remarked.

“His Highness Sheikh Khalifa played a key role in the development and modernization of the UAE. His leadership and vision were pivotal to the UAE’s emergence as a major economic power-house. History will remember His Highness for his sterling contributions in humanitarian affairs and towards promoting peace,” the statement mentioned.

Foreign Office said the Pakistan-UAE relationship achieved new levels under his dynamic leadership, adding, the people of Pakistan will always remember His Highness Sheikh Khalifa for his generosity and support during difficult times.

“In this hour of grief, our thoughts and prayers are with the Al-Nahyan family and the Emirati brethren. May Allah grant them the strength and fortitude to bear this irreparable loss,” it added.

