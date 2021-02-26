Pakistan Ambassador in Belgium urges Diaspora to benefit from Roshan Digital Account facility

ISLAMABAD, Feb 26 (APP):Ambassador of Pakistan to the EU, Belgium and Luxembourg, Zaheer A. Janjua on Friday appreciating the Pakistani community for record remittances to the country urged them to benefit from the Roshan Digital Account facility to transfer their funds to homeland.

Ambassador Janjua expressed these views during the 2nd monthly Khuli Katchery he held in virtual format with Pakistani Diaspora in Belgium and Luxembourg.

The event was organized by the Embassy of Pakistan, Brussels, in line with the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan, to maintain close engagement with Pakistani Diaspora and provide seamless service dealing.

Ambassador Janjua informed that an online session on Roshan Digital Accounts will be organized by the Embassy in collaboration with the State Bank of Pakistan and Habib Bank Limited on March 6, 2021. He encouraged the community to participate in the event.

He briefed the participants on government’s recent initiative to simplify the procedure for issuance of succession certificate.

Ambassador Janjua explained that the legal heirs can now obtain succession certificates through a quick five stage process facilitated by the National Database Registration Authority (NADRA).

He underscored that the issues raised and suggestions made by the Diaspora during the first virtual interaction on January 28, 2021 had already been addressed, a press release issued by Pakistan Embassy in Brussels said.

The virtual interaction was attended by Diaspora members from different walks of life, including academia, professionals, business, social services and media.

The community members appreciated the Embassy’s outreach efforts and provision of efficient consular services.