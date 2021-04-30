ISLAMABAD, Apr 30 (APP): Ambassador of Pakistan to Belgium, Luxembourg and the European Union, Zaheer A. Janjua on Friday held the 4th monthly Khuli Katchery in virtual format with Pakistani Diaspora in Belgium and Luxembourg.

The Ambassador congratulated the community members on the occasion of Holy Ramadan and prayed for their prosperity and wellbeing.

Ambassador Janjua informed the participants that the Embassy would remain closely engaged with the community and continue to extend all possible services and assistance.

In this regard, the Ambassador had assigned dedicated staff to facilitate the applicants with documentation and submission of forms.

Appreciating Pakistani Diaspora, the Ambassador highlighted that remittances from Belgium had reached US $ 176.9 million, witnessing an unprecedented increase of 275%, year on year basis.

He also informed that a webinar on Riba Free Shariah Compliant Banking under Roshan Digital Account would be organized in collaboration with Meezan Bank. He encouraged the community to participate in the event.

During the interaction, the Diaspora members conveyed their suggestions regarding visas, National Identity Card for Overseas Pakistanis (NICOPs) and passports. The Ambassador welcomed the input of the community and assured implementation of their suggestions.

The community members appreciated the Embassy’s outreach efforts and provision of efficient consular services.

The virtual interaction was attended by Diaspora members from different walks of life, including academia, business, social services and media.

The Embassy of Pakistan, Brussels regularly reaches out to the Pakistani community, in line with the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan to maintain close engagement with Pakistani Diaspora and to provide seamless services delivery.