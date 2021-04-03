Pak-Saudi govts expanding collaboration to tackle climate change: Malik Amin

ISLAMABAD, Apr 3 (APP):Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam on Saturday said that the Saudi Arabia and Pakistani governments are expanding research and collaboration links to tackle climate change across the two countries.

While talking to PTV news channel, he said Pakistan’s landmark initiatives like 10 billion tree tsunami project have won international acclaim, adding that ten billion project is one of the most ambitious tree planting initiatives in the world.

He said that the Saudi government was interested in replicating Pakistan’s recently launched Olive Tree Tsunami Initiative and National Agriculture Programme in the country.

He explained that the Saudi government was ready to sign a Memorandum of Understanding with Pakistani climate change ministry to increase collaborations in environmental, climate change, renewable energy, water conservation and rainwater harvesting to promote Pakistan’s green initiatives in Saudi Arabia.

“This agreement would strengthen our security, build resilience to global challenges like climate change, Covid-19 and would boost strategic advantages through science and technology”, he mentioned.

Amin also reaffirmed his country’s desire to further strengthen amiable and fraternal ties with Saudi Arabia and also reiterated Pakistan’s support for the kingdom’s sovereignty.

He also urged the media to raise awareness about the significance of planting trees.