Pak- Saudi envoys discuss prime minister's upcoming visit to Kingdom

ISLAMABAD, May 3 (APP):Pakistan’s ambassador to Saudi Arabia , Lt. Gen. (Retd) Bilal Akbar held a meeting with Saudi envoy to Pakistan, Nawaf bin Said Al-Malki, in Riyadh on the other day and discussed matters related to the upcoming visit of Prime Minister Imran Khan to the kingdom.

Pakistan embassy in Riyadh on its social media account Twitter said during the meeting, the envoys of both countries reaffirmed their resolve to further strengthen the “time tested brotherhood and friendship with a renewed focus on economic cooperation.”

Last week, ambassador Al-Malki had told the international media that “this visit will further strengthen relations between the two countries in all fields,” adding “many memoranda of understanding will be signed during the visit.”

The two countries had inked agreements of $20 billion investment projects during the crown prince’s visit to Pakistan in February 2019.

Al-Malki said that while work on the projects had “already begun,” a planned preferential trade agreement would also lead to broader economic cooperation.