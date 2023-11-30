Pak, Kuwait relations getting stronger with each passing year: Ambassador

ISLAMABAD, Nov 30 (APP):Pakistan Ambassador to Kuwait Malik Muhammad Farooq Thursday underlined the importance of the strategic relationship between Pakistan and Kuwait that both countries’ leadership was keen to strengthen bilateral relationship in different domains such as food security, trade, investments and people-to-people engagement.

In an exclusive talk with PTV news channel, he elaborated that Pakistan and Kuwait had share a cherished relationship that only grew stronger with each passing year.

“We are seeing greater interest from Kuwaiti to invest,” he added.

He also expressed his satisfaction at close cooperation between the two countries at multilateral fora.

Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar was on a two-day official visit to Kuwait with the primary objective of signing of MoUs in multiple areas geared to transforming the six decades’ long bilateral relations into mutually beneficial economic ties, he said.

The two country leadership had a good follow-up conversation where they discussed the prospect of greater investments from Kuwait amid the growing Pakistan’ economy, he added.

“Both countries enjoying friendly relations, which are rooted in history,” he said.

“Pakistan and Kuwait are celebrating the 60th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries,” he added.

“Both nations have also maintained regular high-level contacts in future,” he mentioned.

He further highlighted, “Kuwait leadership has serious concerned over redressal of the dire humanitarian situation in Kashmir and Gaza.”

“Kuwait has called on the international community to prevent the use of starvation as a military and political weapon against Palestinians in the Gaza.”

He said two nation leaders also witnessed the signing of seven agreements concluded to attract multi-billion dollars investment from the State of Kuwait in various sectors of Pakistan including Food Security/ Agriculture, Hydel Power, Water Supplies (safe drinking water and supporting mining activities), establishment of Mining Fund to support mineral industry, Technology Zones Development and Mangrove Preservation.

He added, “Upcoming Conference of the Parties to the Convention (COP) would also be a ‘great opportunity’ for Pakistan and Kuwait to discuss ideas on how to support countries most affected by climate change and Kuwait is being focused on the issue of climate change.”

In concluding remarks, Ambassador stressed that the two nations’ mutual commitment to building up bilateral trade and economic cooperation and regular interaction on regional and international issues were need of hour.