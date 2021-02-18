ISLAMABAD, Feb 18 (APP):The Institute of Peace and Diplomatic Studies (IPDS) Thursday held an online webinar on “Exploring Business, Education and Tourism opportunities in Indonesia and Pakistan”.

The Ambassador of Indonesia to Pakistan Adam M. Tugio, and Mr. Muhammad Hassan, the Ambassador of Pakistan to Indonesia joined the important information panel discussion, said a press release.

The webinar highlighted the importance of cooperation between Pakistan and Indonesia, especially in the fields of Business, Education and Tourism.

Ambassadors from both sides share important opportunities for business executives, academicians, students, faculty members, tourists, and tour operators on how to invest, study, and visits in both countries.

IPDS through BET Series i.e. Business, Education, and Tourism Series Webinar will continue the conversation and information session between Pakistan missions abroad and foreign missions here in Islamabad to build stronger linkages amongst the communities through regular information sharing.

Adam M. Tugio shared a comprehensive insight about the opportunities for Pakistani in Indonesia, especially in the sectors of business investment, partnerships, and joint ventures.

He said that Pakistan is importing palm oil, rubber, petroleum gas, black tea, and other important goods while Indonesia is importing organic chemicals, iron, and other goods related to the high-tech industry.

Further Ambassador highlighted the opportunities for Pakistan to explore the tourist industry in Indonesia, as Indonesia is the hub of tourism because of its location.

It has many locations which Pakistanis can explore. The other important is collaboration in the education sector, where both countries can take benefits.

Muhammad Hassan, Ambassador of Pakistan to Indonesia, explained the investment opportunities for Indonesian entrepreneurs in Pakistan in agriculture, mining, tourism, and collaboration in the educational sector.

While briefing he explained Pakistan has included Indonesia in the list of most favorable courtiers for trade and also included it in the list of those countries to which Pakistan is providing visa on arrival service.

In their concluding remarks, both the Ambassadors said that still there is a need to do a lot more collaboration between two States in every field and both the governments will resolve the visa-related issue which the people are facing, especially people from Pakistan’s side.

In the question-and-answer session, Ambassadors responded to the queries about the visa regime, finding the right partners, opportunities in both countries, and other important challenges apart from inviting the participants to explore potentials on both sides.

Numerous participants from Indonesia and Pakistan from different sectors took part.