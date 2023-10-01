Pak Embassy Netherlands organizes ‘Dosty Pakistan Ambassador Cricket Cup 2023’

ISLAMABAD, Oct 1 (APP): The Embassy of Pakistan organized Dosty Pakistan Ambassador’s Cricket Cup 2023 in Rotterdam after the gap of four years due to Covid Pandemic.

The friendly cricket match was played between the teams of Pakistan Embassy and the Dutch Cricket Board, Koninklijke Nederlandse Cricket Bond (KNCB), said a press release received here on Sunday.

The Dosty Cricket Cup is a landmark event organized by Pakistan Embassy to promote friendship and people-to-people exchanges in the Netherlands.

The event was sponsored by the community organizations which was attended by a number of community members along with their families.

Ambassador Suljuk Mustansar Tarar and Chairman KNCB Guido Landheer and distributed memento among the players and sponsors.

Ambassador Suljuk Mustansar Tarar, in his remarks, underscored the significance of sports in the promotion of bilateral relations between Pakistan and the Netherlands.

He congratulated the KNCB for qualifying the ICC World Cup 2023. He appreciated the role of Pakistan origin Dutch players in promotion of cricket in the Netherlands. He thanked the Chairman KNCB for collaboration.

Chairman Guido Landheer welcomed the Embassy’s initiative to revive Dosty Cricket Cup. He said that Pakistan is famous for cricket and organisation of such events by the Embassy would help in promoting cricket in the Netherlands and people to people contacts.

The last Dosty Pakistan Ambassador’s Cricket Cup was played in 2018.