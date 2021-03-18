Pak-Cuba discuss bilateral, regional matters in 5th round of BPC

ISLAMABAD, Mar 18 (APP):Pakistan and Cuba held wide range of discussion on bilateral, regional and multilateral matters of mutual interest during the 5th round of Bilateral Political Consultations (BPC) via video conference on Wednesday (March 17).

Faisal Niaz Tirmizi, Additional Secretary (Americas), Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Pakistan and Ms. Anayansi Rodriguez Camejo, Vice Minister for Foreign Affairs of Cuba, led the respective delegations.

Ambassador of Pakistan to Cuba, Sahebzada A. Khan, joined the meeting via video-link from Havana, said a news release issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs here on Thursday.

The Additional Secretary underscored that Pakistan and Cuba enjoyed a friendly and cordial relationship based on mutual respect and understanding.

He emphasized the need to identify areas to further expand trade and educational linkages.

The Additional Secretary underlined Pakistan’s desire to enhance mutual cooperation in the fields of higher education, sports, culture and disaster risk management, and put forward various proposals in this regard.

He reiterated the offer of training courses at the Foreign Service Academy, Islamabad for Cuban diplomats.

The Additional Secretary briefed the Cuban side on the measures taken by the Government of Pakistan to mitigate the effects of the COVID-19 on the lives of the common people and the steps taken to curb the pandemic.

He highlighted the plight of the people of the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) and noted that the situation in IIOJK had worsened due to military siege during these challenging times of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Additional Secretary, on behalf of Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi, extended an invitation to the Foreign Minister of Cuba to visit Pakistan at a mutually convenient date.

The two sides agreed to enhance high level exchanges.