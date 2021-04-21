ISLAMABAD, Apr 21 (APP): Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi Wednesday said as Pakistan was focused on geographical economic priorities, its ambassadors could play exemplary role in strengthening country’s economy through economic diplomacy.

He expressed these views during his visit to Pakistan’s Embassy in Tehran, where he was welcomed by Ambassador Rahim Hayat Qureshi, senior officers and staff of Embassy.

The Foreign Minister said that there existed ample opportunities of further strengthening and enhancing bilateral trade, investment and economic cooperation between Pakistan and Iran.

He directed the diplomats for making serious efforts to boost bilateral economic cooperation and the volume of trade between Pakistan and Iran.

The Foreign Minister on this occasioned visited various sections of the Embassy including the Consular Section.

Ambassador Rahim Hayat Qureshi briefed Foreign Minister Qureshi in detail about the performance of Embassy as well as the facilities being provided by it including the issuance of passport and visa.

The Foreign Minister while expressing satisfaction over the facilities being provided by the Embassy said that the welfare of Overseas Pakistanis was among the priorities of the present government.

He appreciated the services rendered by the Embassy during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Foreign Minister on this occasion also penned his views in the visitors’ book placed in the Embassy.