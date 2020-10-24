Pak-Afghan trade, economic links to bring people more closers: Sanjrani

ISLAMABAD, Oct 24 (APP): Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani here on Saturday said that trade and economic links between Pakistan and Afghanistan would help bring people of the two sides more closer besides developing more robust and constructive ties.

He expressed these view in a meeting with Afghan parliamentary delegation led by Speaker of Afghan Wolesi Jirga, Mir Rahman Rahmani , said a press release.

The Chairman Senate also hosted lunch in honor of the visiting delegation.

He said that the government, Parliament and people of Pakistan had cordial relations with the brotherly people of Afghanistan based on shared history, faith and culture.

He observed that there was need to strengthen the bilateral relations through enhanced economic cooperation and parliamentary ties for establishment of an inclusive society.

He also underscored the need for strong people-to-people contacts and such contacts were fundamental element of our relations.

He observed that Pakistan was also undertaking measures to enhance education, health services and air connectivity with Afghanistan.

Sanjrani emphasized that enhanced trade and economic linkages between Pakistan and Afghanistan provided stronger underpinnings for a durable and constructive relationship.

Afghan Leader thanked the chairman for the warm welcome. He emphasized the need for enhanced linkages and cooperation.