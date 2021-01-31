ISLAMABAD, Jan 31 (APP): A special plane of Pakistan Air Force (PAF) has left for Beijing, China for transportation of first tranche of vaccine which would help initiate the national inoculation process.

In a brief statement the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) informed that as per the National Vaccine Strategy on arrival of vaccine a comprehensive vaccine administration strategy across the country would come into force along with administrative measures.

Moreover, all necessary measures were put in place for vaccine storage at Islamabad and move of vaccine to various federating units particularly to Sindh and Balochistan through air.

The Vaccine nerve centre was established at the NCOC with provincial and district level vaccine administration and coordination centres and Adult Vaccination Centres linked through an integrated system.