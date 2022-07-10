PAF continues rescue & relief efforts in flood-hit areas of Balchistan

ISLAMABAD, Jul 10 (APP): The Pakistan Air Force on Sunday continued its relentless rescue and relief efforts in the flood affected areas of Balochistan while keeping its tradition of serving the nation during natural calamities.

The Directorate General of Public Relations, Pakistan Air Force (PAF) in two separate on its official Twitter handle shared the relief operations’ update.

The PAF tweet said, “During the operations, relief goods including ration, tents, medicines, drinking water and blankets have been provided”.

The PAF Medical Camp in Qila Saifullah, led by PAF doctors and paramedical staff, were also providing medical facilities to the flood affectees round the clock, it added.