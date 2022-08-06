PACF arranges 15,390 tons, worth Rs2,650 mn humanitarian assistance for Afghanistan

PACF arranges 15,390 tons, worth Rs2,650 mn humanitarian assistance for Afghanistan

ISLAMABAD, Aug 6 (APP): A total of 15,390 tons worth Rs2,650 million in humanitarian and relief consignments had been, so far, dispatched to the Afghan people under the Pak-Afghan Cooperation Forum’s (PACF) arrangements.

The humanitarian assistance had been sent to Afghanistan via 83 convoys, including 743 trucks and four C-130 flights, till August 5, a press release said on Saturday.

Yesterday, a truckload carrying 17 tons of food items for the flood-affected Afghan people of Kandahar was handed over to the Afghan authorities in a ceremony held at Zero line, Chaman border crossing. The relief assistance was donated by Al-Khidmat Foundation.

DC Chaman Hameed Zahri handed over the aid to Haji Waheed Ullah, representative of Governor Kandhar, while representatives of the Al-Khidmat Foundation were also present on the occasion.

