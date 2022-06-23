PAC examines audit reports of Ministry of Communications, Power Division

ISLAMABAD, Jun 23 (APP): Public Accounts Committee (PAC) on Thursday examined audit reports of Ministry of Communications and Power Division for the years 2019-20.

The meeting was held here at Parliament House in Chair of MNA Noor Alam Khan, chairman of the committee.

The committee examined the audit report of Ministry of Communications, National Highway Authority (NHA) for the year 2019-20.

The committee directed the Ministry of Communication to keep check on the service areas and ensure quality of foods. Chairman Committee also raised the issue of overcharging in rest areas of the Motorways.

Secretary Communications said that it was the responsibility of the provincial governments to monitor the prices of food items in the rest areas.

Chairman said that the committee would write a letter to all the Chief Secretaries regarding the issue of overcharging in rest areas.

The committee also examined the audit report of Power Division maximum 20 leftover highlighted audit paras in order of highest amount involved therein and paras recommended for settlement by the Departmental Accounts Committee.

The committee recommended that there should be no free electricity to any person including Power division employees.

He said that the price of free electric units being given to Power division employees should be merged in their salaries. He said that priority should be given to the employee’s children in employment.

The committed directed Power Division to appoint permanent Managing Director NTDC within two months.

Chairman PAC also expressed displeasure over the absence of CEO Karachi Electric in the meeting.