Over 0.6 mln youth to get employment opportunities in Qatar: Bugti

ISLAMABAD, Jun 20 (APP):Minister for Narcotics Control Nawabzada Shahzain Bugti on Monday said more than 0.6 million people would be provided employment opportunities in Qatar in different fields of services sector.

He said this during his meeting with Ambassador of Qatar Sheikh Saoud bin Abdulrahman bin Faisal Al-Thani here, said a news release issued here.

Bugti said the youth of Balochistan were serving in various fields in Qatar especially in the security forces and over a half million Pakistanis would avail employment opportunities in Qatar.

The minister said Pakistan valued its relations with Qatar and the latter’s efforts for the development of different parts of Balochistan was commendable.

The minister discussed various issues related to the prevention of drug trafficking in the meeting whereas both the dignitaries also discussed bilateral cooperation between the two countries in various fields and also the best use of Pakistani manpower in Qatar.

The Minister also lauded Qatar’s cooperation in drug prevention and other legal matters and termed the assistance as commendable.