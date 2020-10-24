Opposition's hue, cry only to hide their corruption: Fawad

LAHORE, Oct 24 (APP):Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry said on Saturday that opposition parties’hue and cry was only to hide their corruption.

Addressing the media at the University of Lahore, he said that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz supremo Nawaz Sharif will be in Pakistan by the January 15, 2021.

He said that government was making all out efforts to bring PML-N chief back.

He said that protest movement of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) was not justified,

adding that it was badly failed to achieve their desire targets in shape of NRO etc.

Fawad said the opposition’s demonstrations and protests were hurting the country’s image

and also had negative impact on the economy.

He suggested that the past corrupt rulers should return public looted money and live elsewhere,adding that they broadcast their political ‘dramas’ in shape of PDM protests.

Fawad Ch mentioned that Pakistan was setting up its own medical equipment industry by starting the production of various equipments. “We import medical equipment worth 1.6 billion US $. If we manage to replace, it will be a huge achievement.”

He said that items such as disposable syringes, cannulas and vials for blood tests were not being manufactured in Pakistan. Now the Ministry of Science and Technology was setting up factories for its production, adding thatthis would also improve the country’s economic condition.

He also announced that Pakistan would start making electric buses soon. “Yesterday we signed an Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Chinese company Skywell for electric buses,” he added.

He laminated that on Sunday, the ministry would sign another MoU with a German company, adding this would be the second electric bus company to be investing in Pakistan.

To a question, he said incumbent government had inquired the sugar mafia and making all out efforts to control the prices of sugar and other edibles as well.

He said that COVID-19 pandemic was the main cause of price hike globally, however, PTI government was committed to maintain price control mechanism.