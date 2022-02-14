Opposition’s drama of long marches, no-trust move to fail: KP CM

ISLAMABAD, Feb 14 (APP):Khyber Pakhtunkhawa Chief Minister Mehmood Khan on Monday said the opposition parties were staging so-called drama of long marches and no-confidence motion against the Pakistan Tehreek-e-i-Insaf (PTI) government.

The opposition leaders had already failed in their endeavours against the government and their current attempts would also prove to be abortive, he said while talking to a private television channel.

The PTI government would complete its five-year tenure with the support of its allies, he added. The coalition partners had supported the PTI in the passage of finance bill in the Senate, he said.

The KP CM said the people had expressed full confidence in the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan in the last election, and his party would again win the next elections due to the development and welfare projects.

The government, he said, was working on the construction of dams and improving economy.

As regards the local body elections, Mehmood Khan said the PTI would win the next phase with the support of the people.