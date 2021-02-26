Opposition's appreciation for ECP exposes its political hypocrisy: Shibli

ISLAMABAD, Feb 26 (APP):Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz said on Friday that the opposition’s appreciation for the Election Commission of Pakistan exposes its political hypocrisy as it has been protesting against the ECP in the past.

In a tweet, he said changing stance and negating its own narrative has become hallmark of the opposition.

اپوزیشن کی سیاسی منافقت ہر گزرتے دن کے ساتھ عیاں ہو رہی ہے ۔ کل تک الیکشن کمیشن کے خلاف سڑکوں پر احتجاج کرنے والے آج اْس اِدارے کے حامی بن گئے ہیں۔ بار بار موقف بدلنا اور اپنے ہی بیانیے کی نفی کرنا اپوزیشن کی پہچان بن گیا ہے۔ — Senator Shibli Faraz (@shiblifaraz) February 26, 2021

He said opposition only accepts those decisions, which come in its favour.

He said the opposition only considers those elections as transparent in which it wins; otherwise it makes hue and cry in the name of rigging.

Shibli Faraz said the opposition’s adulation for ECP shows that the commission is independent, free and sovereign in discharging its responsibilities in the government of Prime Minister Imran Khan.