Opposition playing tactics to avoid corruption cases: Fawad

Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Hussain Chaudhary

ISLAMABAD, Sep 21 (APP):Minister for Science and Technology, Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Monday said that Opposition parties were playing tactics to get rid of the corruption cases.

Expressing these views in a private television channel programs, he said Opposition’s demand for getting resignation from present leadership was just to avoid corruption and money laundering charges.

He advised the PML-N, leaders to resign from their slots If everything is unfair in the country. He made it clear that Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), government would never come under pressure.

Fawad said that incumbent government came into power after heavy mandate of the people of Pakistan.

Criticizing the leadership of PML-N, he said members of PML-N are perturbed over the present situation and losing popularity among the masses.

Commenting over APC outcome, the minister said any move against the ruling party would fail.

