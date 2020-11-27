Opposition not having any interest in public health issues: Fawad

ISLAMABAD, Nov 27 (APP): Minister for Science and Technology, Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Friday said that opposition parties did not have any interest in public health related issues.

The second layer of COVID-19, was posing threat to human lives but the forces behind Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) were pursuing for their personal agenda, he stated while talking to a private television channel.

Voicing serious concerns over rising COVID-19 cases, he said that Opposition parties were organizing public gatherings to pressurize the ruling party to get rid of corruption cases.

The people had rejected the PDM’s meeting in Peshawar, he said. He hoped that masses would again reject the next gathering of Opposition parties being organized in Multan.

In reply to a question about talks with Opposition, the minister said that leaders of Pakistan Peoples Party and Pakistan Muslim League-N, were reluctant to hold talks with ruling party.

To another question about arresting the leaders of political parties violating NCOC orders, he said: “We are not in favour of jeopardizing the democratic system.”