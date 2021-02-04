Opposition got together for looting, power: Shibli

ISLAMABAD, Feb 04 (APP):Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz Thursday said now the opposition parties will contest the Senate election together proving that they were together for loot and plunder and for the sake of power.

ایک دوسرے پر کرپشن کے مقدمے بنانے اور سڑکوں پر گھسیٹنے کے اعلان کرنے والے اب مل کر سینٹ الیکشن لڑیں گے۔ ثابت ہوا کہ لوٹ مار اور اقتدار کے لئے یہ سب ایک ہیں۔ — Senator Shibli Faraz (@shiblifaraz) February 4, 2021

In a tweet on social media platform Twitter, he said in the past they filed cases against each other on corruption charges and announced to drag each other on roads.