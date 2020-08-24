OPF plants 22,000 saplings during last 2 years

ISLAMABAD, Aug 24 (APP):The Overseas Pakistanis Foundation (OPF) has planted around 22,000 saplings of multiple species at its attached departments, educational institutions and housing schemes during the last two years.

The initiative was taken under Prime Minister Imran Khan’s ‘Clean and Green Pakistan’ Campaign also known as ‘Plant for Pakistan’, said an official of OPF on Monday.

Talking to APP, he said around 10,000 and 12,000 were planted in autumn 2018 and spring 2019, respectively.

He said the present management was committed to implement the prime minister’s clean and green initiative by carrying out plantation drive at its regional offices, schools, colleges, housing societies and head office at large scale in coming days.