Operations in Sambaza area along Pakistan-Afghanistan border since April 21 help neutralize 29 terrorists: ISPR

RAWALPINDI, May 22 (APP): The Security Forces, in addition to other areas along Pakistan-Afghanistan border, are conducting effective operations in general area Sambaza in Zhob District of Balochistan, since April 21, that helped in neutralising 29 terrorists successfully in the past one month.

According to the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) on Wednesday, “Off late, Pakistan has witnessed a surge in terrorist incidents orchestrated from Afghan soil, wherein, terrorists from Afghanistan attempt to infiltrate through Pakistan-Afghanistan Border and target Security Forces as well as the innocent civilians.”

In the same series of operations, during an intelligence based operation on May 14, Major Babar Khan also embraced, Shahadat, while fighting gallantly.

“Pakistan’s Security Forces are determined and remain committed to secure the borders and ensure safety of its citizens against the scourge of terrorism,” the ISPR said.

It added that Pakistan has consistently been asking Interim Afghan Government to ensure effective border management on their side of border.

“Interim Afghan Government is expected to fulfill its obligations and deny the use of Afghan soil by terrorists for perpetuating acts of terrorism against Pakistan,” the ISPR said.