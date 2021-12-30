Only Rs71 bln tax imposed on imported items used by elite class: Fawad

ISLAMABAD, Dec 30 (APP):Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Thursday said the government, in the supplementary finance bill-2021, had suggested Rs 71 billion tax on imported items that were used by the elite class.

“In the Rs 350 billion tax, the actual tax is Rs 71 billion which has been imposed on imported goods. The rich people have been taxed, while tax refund has been given on the items used by the common man,” the minister said in a tweet.

350ارب روپےکے ٹیکس میں اصل ٹیکس صرف 71 ارب روپے کا ہے جو امپورٹڈ اشیاء پر ہے امیر لوگوں پر ٹیکس لگایا گیا ہے عام آدمی کے استعمال کی اشیاء پر ٹیکس ریفنڈدیا گیا ہے۔شہباز شریف کا استفسار ہےکہ ٹیکس واپس کرنا ہےتو لگایا کیوں؟اسلئے کہ بلیک اکانومی کے بجائے دستاویزی معیشت کو فروغ مل سکے — Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) December 30, 2021

Responding to PML-N leader Shahbaz Sharif’s query about tax refund, the minister said it was meant to promote the ‘documented economy’ instead of ‘black economy.’