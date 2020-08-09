Only eight COVID-19 related deaths reported across country: NCOC

ISLAMABAD, Aug 09 (APP): The COVID-19 caseload in Pakistan had reached 284,121 with only 634 new cases reported during last 24 hours, an official of National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on Coronavirus said on Sunday.

Sharing the data, he said total 6,082 deaths had been reported from the disease with only eight during last 24 hours.

He said 260,248 patients had been recovered while 791 were in critical condition.

He added that a total of 2,127,089 suspected patients tested for coronavirus while in last 24 hours 23,390 tests were conducted.

He said 123,546 cases were reported from Sindh, 94,360 from Punjab, 34,635 from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 15,241 from Islamabad, 2,321 from Gilgit Baltistan, 11,884 from Balochistan and 2,134 from Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK).

He said so far 5,869 active cases were reported from Sindh, 5,925 from Punjab, 1,863 from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 2,156 from Islamabad, 364 from Gilgit Baltistan, 1,421 from Balochistan and 193 from Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK).

He said 2,262 deaths had been reported from Sindh, 2,169 from Punjab, 1,230 from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 171 from Islamabad, 55 from Gilgit Baltistan, 137 from Balochistan and 58 deaths were reported from AJK.

He said as many as 115,415 patients had recovered in Sindh, 86,266 in Punjab, 31,542 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 12,914 in Islamabad, 1,902 Gilgit Baltistan, 10,326 in Balochistan and 1,883 in AJK.