One terrorist killed, three injured in Tirah IBO: ISPR

RAWALPINDI, Jun 28 (APP): A terrorist was killed and three others were injured by the security forces in an intense exchange of fire during an Intelligence-Based Operation (IBO) in general area Tirah of Khyber District on June 27.

Weapons and ammunition were also recovered from the killed terrorist, the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Thursday.

The sanitization of the area was carried out to eliminate other terrorists, if any, found in the area.

“The security forces are determined to root out the menace of terrorism from the country,” the ISPR said.