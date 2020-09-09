One million youth to start businesses under “Kamyab jawan Programme”;SAPM

RAWALPINDI, Sep 09 (APP):Special Assistant to Prime Minister(SAPM) on Youth Affairs Usman Dar said on Wednesday that more than 1 million unemployed skilled youth would be able to start their businesses under the Prime Minister Kamyab Jawan secheme.

Addressing a cheque distribution ceremony under the Kamyab Jawan Programme at Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI), he said that the basic motive of this program was to empower the skilled youth who were not able to do business because of their limited resources.

The SAPM said, to overcome the issue of shortage of skilled labor in Pakistan, technical education is being imparted to more than 50,000 youth under this programme,adding China,Germany ,Japan and likewise other countries attained economic stability due to having technical workforce.

Usman said that PTI led government has prepared around 200 kinds of curriculum for providing technical education to youth while scholarships are being provided to skilled youth on merit.

Dar said that Kamyab Jawan Programme was like the backbone of the national economy and the government had distributed Rs 1 billion so far under the programme.

He informed that “We have received around 2.5 applications under the programme while 7000 people applied from Rawalpindi division.”

On the occasion the SAPM distributed the cheques of Rs 70 million among the skilled youth who fulfilled the required criteria.