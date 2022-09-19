On PM’s direction, MoIB sets up photo exhibition at UN Secretariat displaying flood havoc: Marriyum

ISLAMABAD, Sep 19 (APP):Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb said on Monday that on the direction of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Ministry of Information and Broadcasting had setup a photo exhibition at the UN Secretariat lobby in New York displaying the destruction wreaked in Pakistan by recent floods, triggered by climate change.

Visuals of the photo exhibition displaying destruction wreaked by floods in Pakistan being installed at the UN Secretariat lobby earlier today.#PMPakatUNGA https://t.co/NrfO0iRrb1 pic.twitter.com/JSc0pGIxHk — Marriyum Aurangzeb (@Marriyum_A) September 19, 2022

In a tweet, the minister said that the exhibition will remain on display during the UN General Assembly session this week.

The minister also shared on her twitter handle the visuals of the photo exhibition displaying destruction wreaked by floods in Pakistan being installed at the UN Secretariat lobby earlier today.