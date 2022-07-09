On Edhi’s death anniversary, President for resolve to carry forward his legacy of humanitarian works

ISLAMABAD, Jul 09 (APP): As the nation paid tribute to humanitarian and philanthropist Abdul Sattar Edhi on his sixth death anniversary on Friday, President Dr Arif Alvi called for a resolve to carry forward his legacy of human welfare.

In his message to the nation, the president joined the nation to pay rich tribute to great social worker Edhi on his death anniversary calling him a “ray of hope” for the helpless, orphaned children and the homeless people.

He said late Abdul Sattar Edhi had also founded the Asia’s biggest ambulance service to rescue the calamity-hit people as well as for the patients and injured.

“On this day, we make a resolve to carry forward his (Edhi’s) legacy of humanitarian works, ” he added.