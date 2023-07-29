On Ashura, President Alvi calls for promoting compassion, tolerance, shunning differences

ISLAMABAD, Jul 28 (APP): President Dr Arif Alvi has urged the countrymen for setting aside differences and promoting compassion, tolerance and consultation to become a united nation and work for the development of Pakistan.

In his message on Yaum-e-Ashura here Friday, the president called for renewing the commitment to promoting the fundamental principles of Islam and adopting the teachings of Imam Hussain (RA) and trying to imitate his courage and steadfastness in their lives.

He said on Yaum-e-Ashur, Imam Hussain (RA), the grandson of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) rendered a great sacrifice at Karbala during the battle between truth and falsehood as well as for the protection of Islamic values. This battle was a struggle for the exaltation of Islam, which was characterized by a principled stance and unwavering bravery.

The president said that Imam Hussain’s stance against tyrant ruler Yazid was not for power or revenge, rather it was a principled stand for justice, protection of Islamic values and protection of Islamic society from corruption and oppression.

“This courageous act teaches us that we should not bow to oppression and wrongdoing, and raise our voice against injustice, no matter what the cost,” he remarked.

He said the conduct of Imam Hussain’s companions, who stood by his side on that day of turmoil, taught us the importance of loyalty, righteousness and supporting those who struggle for truth and justice.

He said the battle of Karbala taught us selflessness and sacrifice for the greater cause. Despite having

low strength and numbers, Imam Hussain (RA) refused to give up on the principles and values of Islam.

President Alvi said that Imam Hussain (RA) sacrificed his life along with his family and companions to protect the true teachings of Islam.

“It is a reminder for Muslims all across the world that we should give up personal comfort and desires for the greater good of society and the betterment of humanity,” he said.

The president said on Yaum-e-Ashur, we should keep in mind the importance of dialogue and understanding between different schools of thought.

“Let us stand united to uphold the values representing the sacrifice of Imam Hussain (RA). May Allah Almighty grant us the ability to learn from the sacrifices of Imam Hussain (RA) and move forward with courage, perseverance and boldness,” he prayed.